MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two armed robbery and carjacking teenage suspects appeared in court on Wednesday, one day after they allegedly targeted a bank employee in Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer denied bond to Juan Mena and Austin Fernandez, both 18.

Officials said the victim was arriving to work at Popular Community Bank on 71st Street and Harding Avenue, Tuesday, when he was approached by the duo. Investigators said the teens stole the victim’s cellphone and watch before taking off in his 2003 Volkswagen Jetta.

When police caught up with them near the bank, they took off running. Officers set up a perimeter and took them into custody.

Police said the suspects later admitted to the carjacking and identified themselves in surveillance photos.

