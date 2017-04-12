Teenager missing from Miami Gardens, last seen at church

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are searching for a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing, Wednesday.

Police said Kenel Metayer was last seen at Church of Restoration Church, located at 331 NE 166th Street.

#MISSING: Kenel Metayer, 5'07, 119 lbs, last seen at 331 NE 166th Street. Contact @MDCrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477 with any information. pic.twitter.com/vkiE5vNXHl — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) April 13, 2017

Metayer is a black male, stands 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 119 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a burgundy polo shirt with a “Church of Restoration” logo, blue jeans and black Nike shoes, police said. He may be in need of service, according to MDPD.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

