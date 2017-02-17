Teenager accused of burglarizing cop car back in court

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager accused of breaking into several vehicles, including a marked police vehicle, was back in court, Friday.

Fourteen-year-old Jorge Aleman faced a judge at the new Children’s Courthouse after being charged with grand theft, burglary and petty theft.

According to police, Aleman was captured on surveillance cameras rummaging through cars in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

An adjudicatory hearing has been scheduled for April 24 at the new Children’s Courthouse.

