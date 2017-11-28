Teen who murdered man at ATM faces charges as adult

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen caught on camera robbing a man now faces new as adult charges.

Seventeen-year-old Marcine Hill stands accused of robbing and killing a man at a Bank of America, on Nov. 1st.

According to North Miami Beach Police, Hill robbed 26-year-old Dillon Steve at the Bank of America in the area of Northeast 163rd Street and 12th Avenue.

At some point in the robbery, detectives said, the suspect, who was seen on surveillance video holding a gun, fired shots, striking the 26-year-old victim.

The victim later died.

Hill has been charged with second-degree murder.

