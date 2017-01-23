Teen takes mom’s car, crashes into school

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen reportedly crashed his mother’s car into a Northwest Miami-Dade school after driving without a license.

According to Miami-Dade Schools Police, on Monday morning, police arrived to Brownsville Middle School, near 4899 N.W. 24th Ave., where the car crashed into a wall in front of the school.

Police arrested the 18-year-old who was driving without a license.

The vehicle belongs to his mother, who plans to press charges against her son, officials said.

No children were at the school, since it’s a teacher planning day, and there were no reports of any injuries.

