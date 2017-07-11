Teen sues fraternity over alleged sexual assault

AMPA, Fla. (AP) — A teenager is suing a University of South Florida fraternity, saying that a member sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious at a chapter party.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Tuesday that the girl filed suit against Pi Kappa Phi and its national organization last week. A USF member, 19-year-old Dillon LaGamma, was arrested on a sexual battery charge shortly after the alleged assault last October.

The girl, identified only as Jane Doe No. 72, was 16 when says she attended a Pi Kappa Phi party with her two sisters. She says she was given numerous drinks despite being underage and eventually blacked out. She says LaGamma took her into a room and assaulted her. Another member took her to a hospital, which reported the assault.

Pi Kappa Phi had no immediate response. LaGamma has pleaded not guilty.

