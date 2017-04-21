Teen struck by hit-and-run driver near Pompano Beach school

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews transported a teenager to the hospital after, authorities said, he was struck near a high school in Pompano Beach by a driver who fled the scene, Friday afternoon.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the victim was struck by a white, four-door sedan down the street from Blanche Ely High School, located at 1201 N.W. 6th Ave., just before 3 p.m. The teen sustained serious injuries.

HIT & RUN: Teenager struck at 2:55pm by a wht 4-door car at 1201 NW 6 Ave. PompanoB. Victim transported as trauma alert. THI is responding. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) April 21, 2017

Paramedics transported the teen to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Deputies have shut down Northwest Sixth Avenue, just north of 10th Street, while they continue to investigate.

Deputies are searching for the driver.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

