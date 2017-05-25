Teen shot outside Northwest Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot outside his Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near Northwest 84th Street and Seventh Avenue, just before 1 a.m., Thursday.

According to the victim’s mother, she was inside sleeping when she was woken up by the sound of gunshots.

“I was asleep and I just woke up to, that my child was shot,” said Suprina Campbell. “I just saw gunshots to my son on the ground–called for help.”

The boy was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

