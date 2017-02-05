Teen shot in NW Miami-Dade recovering at JMH

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenage girl is recovering in the hospital after, police said, she came under fire in Northwest Miami-Dade’s Brownsville neighborhood, Friday night.

Seventeen-year-old Kiara Strong is covered in bandages after, officials said, she was shot in the head while walking with a friend near Northwest 24th Avenue and 51st Street.

Doctors said the teen is in stable condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Meanwhile, her mother is calling for an end to the meaningless violence in her community. “There’s a lot of life to live, and it’s tragic that so many young people are losing their life for no apparent reason, ’cause from what I understand, this was for no reason,” said Pamela Strong.

Officials are still investigating what led to the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

