Teen shot in foot at NW Miami-Dade trailer park

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old male was taken to the hospital after, police said, he was shot in the foot in Northwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday night.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the shooting took place at a trailer park along Northwest 76th Street and 27th Avenue, just before 8:30 p.m.

Paramedics transported the teen to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police are unsure whether the 16-year-old was shot by someone else or accidentally shot himself.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.