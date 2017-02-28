Teen shot in foot at NW Miami-Dade trailer park

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old male was taken to the hospital after, police said, he was shot in the foot in Northwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday night.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the shooting took place at a trailer park along Northwest 76th Street and 27th Avenue, just before 8:30 p.m.

Paramedics transported the teen to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police are unsure whether the 16-year-old was shot by someone else or accidentally shot himself.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus