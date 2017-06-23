Teen reunites with BSO district chief who saved his life

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen found at the bottom of a pool returned to South Florida and reunited with the people who saved his life.

This reunion was three years in the making. Fifteen-year-old Enjay Eaton traveled from Jamaica to South Florida, where he spent time with the man who helped save his life, Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue District Chief Ken Kronheim.

Eaton called Kronheim “Dad.”

“It’s awesome to see my son again,” Kronheim said with a smile.

On Aug. 11, 2014, BSO Fire Rescue responded to a drowning call in Lauderdale Lakes. Eaton was 12 years old and fell into a family member’s pool.

Eaton was unresponsive when officials arrived to the home. “He was having CPR performed on him for over a half-hour,” said Kronheim. “and usually the prognosis for that is very poor.”

But Eaton survived, spending months recovering at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. The teen’s friendship grew with Kronheim during that time.

Kronheim said he helped drive Eaton to school, went to church together and even introduced the teen to his own kids.

Once Eaton became healthier, fire rescue officials hosted a pizza party in his honor.

When the teen was healthy enough to go home, JetBlue made him “Pilot of the Day” upon hearing his wishes of always wanting to fly.

And on Thursday, three years after nearly drowning, Eaton flew back to South Florida, where he’ll spend most of his summer vacation, to reunite with his friend, district chief Kronheim.

“We’re gonna have a good time going to the fire stations, the hospitals,” said Kronheim.

However, Eaton said the first order of business would be heading to Burger King to get his favorite food: onion rings.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.