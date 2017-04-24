BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen reeled in a scaly surprise.

Cellphone video capturing the tense moments as the teen caught an alligator while fishing at the Woodfield Country Club in Boca Raton. The reptile, measuring an estimated nine feet in length, was seen putting up quite the fight.

Experts said gators are usually aggressive this time of year because they are defending their territories for mating season.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.