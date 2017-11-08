Teen recovering from shooting in Little Havana, mother speak out

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida boy and his mother are speaking out days after, police said, the teen was shot while sleeping in his Little Havana home.

Speaking through a translator, 13-year-old Christian Torres described the moment he realized he’d been shot. “Yes, I got scared, of course,” he said.

The young victim, who spoke to 7News from his room at Jackson Memorial Hospital shortly before being released, said he then sought out his mother. “I felt the blood rolling down to my foot, and I touched it to see what it was, and I told my mom, ‘I have blood,’ and I threw myself on the floor,” he said.

Covered in bandages and sitting next to a helium balloon filled with smiley faces, Christian put on a brave face after, officials said, a bullet pierced the teen’s elbow and foot, severing several toes.

The boy’s mother, Frances Almendares, said she doesn’t want to take her family back to their home. “I don’t want to really go back there,” she said in Spanish.

It was the violence back in their home country of Honduras that, Almendares said, she was trying to protect them from when she moved the children to Miami just over a year ago. “I brought them over here to protect them and look what happened,” she said.

According to City of Miami Police, the shooting that landed Torres in the hospital happened Monday, just after 2 a.m.

Investigators said bullets flew in the street near Northwest Fourth Street and 13th Avenue. At least two landed in the bedroom where Torres, his mother and two other siblings slept in the same room, striking the teen.

Area residents said this is third time in a week they’ve woken up to the sound of gunfire.

For this family, a place of refuge and comfort is now associated with fear. “I don’t even want to go to my bed,” said Torres.

The boy was released from JMH, Wednesday evening. His family is currently looking for another place to live.

The shooter or shooters remain at large. If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

