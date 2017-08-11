Teen OK after armed intruders barge into SWMD home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two armed men who, they said, forced their way into a Southwest Miami-Dade home while a 14-year-old boy was home alone.

Surveillance video captured the terrifying moments the teen opened the door and one of the subjects made his way inside the residence, near Southwest 172nd Street and 105th Avenue, Aug. 4.

The teen is seen slowly backing away from the subject, who was wearing a hoodie, then running toward the kitchen for safety. Moments later, the second robber, also seen wearing a hoodie, walked through the front door.

Officials said the perpetrators forced the boy to lay on the floor and wrap his head with his own shirt. He was not hurt.

The duo then started roaming around the house and took several items, including a large flat-screen TV.

If you have any information on this home invasion, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

