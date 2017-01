MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami teenager has gone missing after leaving her house.

According to police, 17-year-old Samantha Borges disappeared after leaving her home, near Northwest 173rd Drive and 57th Avenue, last Monday.

Borges was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS

