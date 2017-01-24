NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for an endangered teen missing from North Miami Beach, Tuesday night.

Mikquan Clarke was last seen at 2:55 p.m., Jan. 13, police said, at 981 NE 169th Street.

Clarke is 16 years old, stands at 5 feet 7 inches and weighs about 150 pounds, according to police. He has low cut black hair.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve navy hoody, khaki joggers and navy blue Michael Jordan tennis shoes, police said.

Police said Clarke “is considered endangered because of his use of illegal drugs.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.