Teen killed, 4 hospitalized after Fort Lauderdale crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager was killed and four others were injured in an overnight single-car crash in Fort Lauderdale.

According to officials, it happened just before 12 a.m., Thursday, on the Interstate 95 off-ramp, heading towards State Road 84.

Four people had to be extricated from the vehicle, and rushed to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

7News was on scene, where the mangled car could be seen as first responders loaded the victims on to an ambulance.

The deceased victim was identified by his father as 17-year-old Letroy Martin Jr. He was a student at Lauderhill High School, and was a few days away from starting his senior year.

“From what I was told, he was with one of his boy cousins and two females,” said Martin’s father, Letroy Martin. “To be honest with you all, I don’t really know whether I’m coming or going, like body numb, just like I don’t really think it has set in yet.”

Family members have been gathering outside of the hospital all morning to console one another.

Police are now investigating the cause of the crash.

