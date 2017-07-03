Teen injured in NW Miami-Dade shooting home from hospital

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen who survived a shooting that, police said, left one person dead and another injured is home from the hospital and speaking out about the terrifying ordeal.

Nineteen-year-old Demetric McCall described the moments someone opened fire on him, Wednesday night, as he sat on a sofa in his Northwest Miami-Dade home.

His torso bandaged and his right forearm in a cast, the teen said he is in a lot of pain. “I feel horrible. I feel shot,” he said.

The teen also now has stitches in his left arm and is nursing a number of other injuries.

Police said McCall was targeted in front of his home, located near Northwest 23rd Avenue and 66th Street.

McCall said the incident began with a verbal altercation he had with a woman at a nearby store that turned physical. The teen said she threatened to send her boyfriend after him.

About 10 minutes later, McCall said, a car with three to four men inside pulled up in front of his home and another fight broke out. This time, however, someone pulled out a gun.

McCall pointed at the parts of his body where he sustained gunshot wounds. “I got shot one time right here. I got grazed three times in the chest,” he said as he looked at his torso. “I don’t know what this is. I think that’s fragments.”

McCall said his neighbor witnessed the shooting and saved his life when he fired back at the subjects, killing one of them and injuring another.

