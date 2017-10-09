Teen injured in NW Miami-Dade hit-and-run

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a teenage girl to the hospital after, officials said, she was hit by a driver who fled from the scene in Northwest Miami-Dade, Monday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 103rd Street and Seventh Avenue, at around 3 p.m.

Investigators said the victim was standing by a pole in front of a Sunoco gas station when the driver, who was heading south along Northwest Seventh Avenue, bumped into the pole and hit her. The force of the impact caused the teen to land in the parking lot of a convenience store.

7News cameras captured paramedics putting the victim into an ambulance. She was conscious and alert and is expected to be OK.

A witness who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera was shocked to see the motorist taking off from the scene. “You can’t hit a person. That’s something you go to jail for,” he said. “If you drive, you have to get yourself clear when you drive. That’s really ridiculous. I can’t believe that. You hit a human.”

Authorities are searching for an older model blue Lincoln sedan or Ford Crown Victoria.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

