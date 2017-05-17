Teen in hospital gets birthday wish granted

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) – A teen in the hospital got his birthday wish granted.

TJ turned 13, and all he wanted was a fun-filled day at Dave & Busters.

He was admitted to Jackson Memorial Hospital back in February for sudden heart failure.

His doctors said he’s been getting stronger, and they allowed him to go on the outing.

“I am overly excited for him to be out and enjoy being a kid again,” said TJ’s mother Dominique Nesmith. “He’s on cloud 12, not even 9. He’s on cloud 12 right now.”

TJ spent the day at the arcade with his family and doctors.

Miami Fire Rescue also helped out by driving everybody there from the hospital.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.