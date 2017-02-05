Teen hospitalized after shooting outside Miami Gardens home

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire erupted outside a home in Miami Gardens where people had gathered for a Super Bowl barbecue, sending a 13-year-old boy to the hospital, Sunday night.

Miami Gardens Police responded to the scene of the shooting along Northwest 213th Street, just after 7 p.m.

Investigators said the victim was attending the party and had stepped outside when shots were fired.

Paramedics rushed the teen to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

13YO shot in a drive-by during a #SuperBowl party full of kids in @MiamiGardensFL. rushed to @JacksonHealth. expected to be okay. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/fwmmgYvqLC — Ann Keil (@ann_keil) February 6, 2017

Police have not provided details about a possible subject.

