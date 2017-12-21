Teen hospitalized after shooting at NW Miami-Dade gas station

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a 16-year-old male to the hospital after, police said, he was shot at a gas station in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The victim continues to recover in the hospital in stable condition, Friday.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene of the shooting at the Citgo gas station, located near Northwest 103rd Street and 12th Avenue, Thursday evening.

According to investigators, the victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a two-door Honda parked behind the gas station when someone shot at the vehicle, just after 6:30 p.m. He was hit by multiple bullets.

Police said the driver of the Honda was inside the gas station at the time of the shooting. He ran out after hearing the gunshots, but by that time, the shooter had fled.

The driver then drove the victim to North Shore Medical Center. The hospital staff notified police about the shooting at around 6:45 p.m.

From there, the teen was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

7News cameras captured crime scene investigators at the gas station marking shell casings and looking for evidence.

Detectives said the victim and his friend couldn’t tell them exactly where the shooting occurred, saying they just drove to the closest hospital. Officials eventually determined that the shots were fired at the gas station.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome urged anyone with information to come forward. “This is the third time this week where a minor has been struck by gunfire,” he said. “We need to put a stop to this. We need the community to get together to give us information about these individuals, or anybody who might be in this area that’s doing these things.”

He is the second teenager shot in a week and this is the third shooting involving a child. Last week, a 15-year-old girl was shot twice in Opa-locka, while walking with a group of friends.

Last Friday in Southwest Miami-Dade, a 2-year-old was also killed playing in his community courtyard.

That same day, a 17-year-old was shot and killed inside the Trinidad trailer park in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7News spoke with Santonio Carter, who knows all too well about violence in the community after he lost his 6-year-old son, King Carter. He was killed by a stray bullet on Feb. 20.

“I mean, it’s horrible. It’s really coming to a point that it angers me, it frustrates me,” Carter said. “To the people who are numb to the fact ’cause it ain’t their child, turning their heads and not saying something and seeing something, don’t join this club.”

The fatal shooting that killed King Carter was in the very neighborhood as the Citgo gas station. “That was his everyday spot, that was King’s spot,” Carter said of his son. “I know the owner of this Citgo.”

He said the constant shootings was the reason he moved from the area.

“It’s scary. Today’s the first day of the Christmas break. They got a long break ahead of themselves and nothing but time,” Carter said. “Teenagers with guns with nothing to do.”

Police are on the hunt for a shooter once again.

Officials have since raised to reward to $37,000 for anyone with a tip about the shooter who killed the 2-year-old in Southwest Miami-Dade.

If you have any information on the gas station shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.