Teen hospitalized after motorcycle collision in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a 14-year-old girl to the hospital after, officials said, the motorcycle she was riding on with another girl struck a car in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, the teen was driving the motorcycle when, witnesses said, she collided with a Hyundai Sonata in the area of Northwest 58th Street and 12th Avenue, late Monday afternoon.

The driver of the Sonata remained at the scene. Damage could be seen on the side of the car; both the front and back doors had dents on them.

According to residents in the area, the girl who was not injured picked up the motorbike and went elsewhere, as the 14-year-old driver was put into an ambulance.

Officials said the passenger of the motorcycle fled the scene and has not been located.

The other teen was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

