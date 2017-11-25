LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a teenage boy to the hospital after, officials said, he was struck by a car in Lauderhill, Saturday evening.

According to Lauderhill Police, the incident took place near Northwest 34th Avenue and Seventh Street.

Officials said it remains unclear whether the 13-year-old victim jumped in front of a car or was crossing the street on a bicycle and did not see the oncoming vehicle.

Paramedics transported the teen to Broward Health Medical Center, where he is undergoing testing.

