Teen honored for quick actions during brother’s seizure

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen received high honors for thinking quickly when his little brother began to have a seizure.

Fourteen-year-old Jordan Ferguson was recognized at the Broward County School Board meeting Tuesday morning for getting the help his 5-year-old brother needed in the nick of time.

“I don’t consider myself a hero,” Ferguson said. “It just felt, to me, the right thing to do.”

The Pembroke Pines teen called his mom in May while she was at the hospital giving birth to a baby girl, concerned about his 5-year-old brother Jaden, who was not moving.

Jaden was slipping into a fever-induced coma at the house, and when the ambulance got lost in their complex, Jordan chased them down.

“When you’re in a situation, you’re anxiety is going up. It’s high, but to stay that calm? I mean, that’s unbelievable,” said the children’s mother, Cheretha Ferguson.

Jordan, who wants to be either a doctor or a lawyer when he grows up, said it was nice to be recognized. “It felt great being honored ’cause I don’t like being in the center of attention, but this really felt good,” he said.

He will also be recognized by the City of Pembroke Pines in the fall.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.