Bullet grazes teen in head in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after, police said, a bullet grazed her in the head in Northwest Miami-Dade, Friday night.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 51st Street in the Brownsville neighborhood, at around 9 p.m.

Officials said paramedics took the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

Police shut down two blocks as K-9 units investigated. 7News cameras captured at least 10 shell casing markers on the street.

Investigators have not given details about a subject or what led up to the incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.