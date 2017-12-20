Teen gifted special bicycle from Wheel Heroes organization

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization customized a gift for a teen just in time for the holidays.

Sixteen-year-old Natasha Arco received a customized bike from Wheel Heroes, Wednesday.

When Arco was 10 years old, she contracted a bacterial infection that damaged her brain. It left her partially paralyzed, and the bicycle was was made to help get her moving.

“She’s got limited abilities. Since she doesn’t have a lot of strength in her legs, this bike is going to build her muscles to help her walk a little better,” said founder of Wheel Heroes, Anthony Denito.

The presentation was in conjunction with Sunshine Corvette Club’s 25th annual holiday toy run in Homestead.

