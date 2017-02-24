Teen found shot in leg after cop responds to speeding SUV

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen was taken to the hospital after a police officer responding to a speeding SUV in Sunny Isles Beach found him with a gunshot injury, Friday night.

According to Sunny Isles Beach Police, the law enforcer found the teen shot in the leg in the garage of a high-rise along the 19300 block of Collins Avenue, just before 7:15 p.m.

The officer had seen a beige, older model Ford Explorer traveling at a high rate of speed, but when the car was located, everyone had fled.

In addition to the shooting victim, police found two other occupants who were taken into custody. A fourth person remains at large.

It remains unknown whether the shooting was an accident or a criminal act.

If you have any information on the missing subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward

