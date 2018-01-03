Teen fights for life after bonfire burns over 95 percent of her body

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen is fighting for her life after a New Year’s Eve bonfire left her badly burned.

Fourteen-year-old Layne Chesney was severely burned while making s’mores at a friend’s house in Fort Pierce. Deputies said, Layne tried to revive a dwindling fire by pouring gasoline on it, causing the gas can to explode.

“The flames of the fire were going out and gasoline spilled onto the fire and she became engulfed in flames.”

The teen was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center after suffering third-degree burns to over 95-percent of her body. The burns are so extensive, doctors aren’t sure if she’ll be able to pull through.

Layne has been in a medically induced coma since Sunday. “She’s always been a fighter and I’m gonna fight with her no matter what it takes,” said Leigh Chesney, Layne’s mother.

Chesney said her daughter, who is a Ninth grader at Lincoln Park Academy, loved softball and is a straight-A student. Now she faces an uncertain future and months in the hospital.

Layne’s mother, and older sister Lauren, remain at her bed side, praying she will survive. “Obviously she’s suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries,” said Chesney. “The most severe are to her chest and her stomach. I just keep remembering how she was and it’s very hard to see her like she is now.”

Chesney added, that if her daughter recovers, she know it’s going to be a very difficult and long battle. “The only part of her body that wasn’t burned was the bottom of her feet,” she said.”

Now, Chesney has a warning for other parents. “Just discuss with your children about fire safety, and just the dangers of having different flammable materials around an open fire.”

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe page to help with Layne’s medical expenses.

