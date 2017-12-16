Teen fatally shot in NWMD, shooter at large

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a shooter after a 17-year-old was fatally shot at a mobile home park in Northwest Miami-Dade, Friday night.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of the shooting, near Northwest 79th Street and North Miami Avenue, just before 8:15 p.m.

According to investigators, the male victim was inside the Trinidad Trailer Park when the subject exited a white vehicle and shot him.

The subject then fled in the white vehicle and remains at large.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

