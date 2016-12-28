Teen faces judge for firing shots on South Beach

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen accused of firing bullets on South Beach made an appearance in court.

Seventeen-year-old Horace Bernard Butler faced a judge in court, Wednesday. He faces several charges, including attempted second-degree murder.

Officials may decide to prosecute him as an adult.

According to police, Butler fired several shots outside of a cafe along Fifth Street and Ocean Drive, early Tuesday morning.

No one was hurt in this case.

