Teen faces judge after vandalizing Miami school

MIAMI (WSVN) - One of five South Florida teen’s appeared before a judge Tuesday, after a school break-in.

The young man is facing several charges, including burglary and criminal mischief.

According to officials, over winter break, he and four other teens broke into Comstock Elementary School in Miami-Dade, vandalized several rooms and discharged the facility’s fire extinguishers.

The judge has placed him on home detention until further proceedings.

