Teen faces judge after stabbing another in Hialeah

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida teen appeared in court to face charges for allegedly stabbing another teen during a fight.

Yosiris Alfonso Fernandez, 17, faced a judge Tuesday and was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors said Fernandez stabbed 18-year-old Eduardo Rivero during a fight on March 9.

A judge pushed the case back to May until the 17-year-old was evaluated by a doctor. The results of the evaluation will determine if Fernandez will be tried as an adult.

The victim also came face to face with Fernandez in court.

“They were supposed to fight someone else, but I guess I was there at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Rivero said. “I guessed he stabbed me because he thought I was going after him, but I stopped running when he started running toward me.”

Surveillance video captured the chaos at a Wendy’s in Hialeah, back in March.

The video showed the teens as they fought in the parking lot. That’s when Fernandez allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the back.

