Teen detained off I-95 in NWMD, prompts ramp closure

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are attempting to determine whether a male teen who was taken into custody after he was spotted on an Interstate 95 off ramp in Northwest Miami-Dade was impersonating a police officer.

The incident caused officers to shut down the highway near the Northwest 103rd Street exit, Friday evening.

According to police, a passer-by saw the subject exiting a Crown Victoria on the off ramp to Northwest 103rd Street.

The witness said the 18-year-old, dressed in Army fatigue-type clothing, went to the trunk of the car and then to the passenger side.

The subject did not threaten anyone, according to the witness.

Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene with K-9 units, and the man was taken into custody for questioning.

Tactical gear was found in the vehicle, and authorities are investigating whether he was was impersonating a police officer.

There are no reports stating the subject was armed.

The off ramp from I-95 to 103rd Street remains closed.

No arrests have been made.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.