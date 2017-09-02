Teen dead after shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a teen was fatally shot in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, the 16-year-old boy was walking near his home when he was shot and killed, just before 10 p.m. Friday.

Officers arrived on the scene near NW 75th Street and 19th Avenue, where the victim was found dead.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene.

“We had a 911 call. Our officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, and they were able to find a male that was deceased, and he was determined deceased on the scene,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Detective Argemis Colome. “We need the community’s help. Right now, we have no suspects, we have no motive, we have no idea why this happened.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

