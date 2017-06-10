Teen dead after car crashes into tree on Florida Turnpike

MIAMI (WSVN) - Three minors were involved in a deadly crash when a car slammed into a tree off the Florida Turnpike, at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the 17-year-old driver was traveling on the turnpike extension southbound when he lost control of the car on the exit ramp to Allapattah Road, slid onto wet grass along the shoulder and slammed into a tree.

A 14-year-old front seat passenger was killed. Another 14-year-old passenger was also in the vehicle.

