Teen cyclist struck by SUV in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV struck a bicyclist in Pembroke Pines, temporarily closing the southbound lanes of University Drive.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene of University Drive, near Pines Boulevard, where a white SUV could be seen, Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the cyclist is a 17-year-old male, who has since been transported to a nearby hospital in a condition that is not yet known, around 3:30 p.m.

The driver remained on scene.

Police could be seen taking pictures of the SUV.

The southbound lanes have since be reopened.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.