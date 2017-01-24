Teen charged with killing friend pleads guilty to lesser charge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Cooper City teen made a deal in juvenile court after being charged in 2015 for fatally shooting his friend.

Sixteen-year-old Eric Palacios pleaded guilty, Tuesday, to discharging a firearm inside of an occupied dwelling.

It’s a lesser charge than the manslaughter with a firearm charge he had been facing.

Back in 2015, Palacios claimed he accidentally shot and killed his best friend while they were playing with his stepfather’s gun, in the garage of his home.

A Broward judge sentenced the teen to probation.

