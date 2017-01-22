Teen charged in Miami Gardens police chase

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen is facing some serious charges after, police said, he led officers on a high-speed chase through a Miami Gardens neighborhood, all while driving a stolen SUV.

Nineteen-year-old Marquel Nelson is facing several charges, including grand theft and resisting an officer.

7Skyforce HD captured video of the chase near Northwest 183rd Street and 12th Avenue, Saturday evening.

Police said the chase began after they spotted Nelson driving the stolen Honda CR-V with four other people inside.

When police cornered and blocked the vehicle, Nelson bailed out and fled on foot. He was caught shortly after.

It remains unclear whether police arrested the other passengers.

