Teen caught with knife at Palmetto Bay school faces judge

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) – A student arrested for bringing a knife to the Palmetto Bay school he attends and allegedly making threats faced a judge, Tuesday.

The 17-year-old Palmer Trinity student, Daniel Villacampa, was in a Broward County juvenile court and was joined by his mother.

A judge granted Villacampa home detention after, police said, they found a pocket knife inside his book bag. He also allegedly threatened to kill another student in multiple text messages.

Villacampa’s defense attorney argued that the weapon was never displayed and that his background speaks for itself.

“He has never had any problems with the law, any disciplinary problems with the school, any suspension or things of that nature,” said attorney Kurt Obront.

According to the police report, Villacampa said he was going to shoot the victim and stab him in the neck.

An anonymous parent named Villacampa and the possible victim, which sent police to the school, Monday morning.

“Just a kid, you know,” said an unnamed parent. “It’s over, nothing happened. Thank God nothing happened.”

Officers said Villacampa’s response upon finding the pocket knife was, “I carry it all the time but never pull it out.”

Palmer Trinity administrators said Villacampa was quickly removed from campus.

Another unnamed parent said they were made aware of the situation ahead of time. “They did send out emails that the school was secure and that our children were safe,” the parent said, “so that reassured us, but we didn’t know the details until later in the day, so obviously we were concerned.”

Villacampa still faces aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon on school property. He is now exploring other options with one month left in the school year.

“He’s not going to continue at the school he was at,” said Obront. “He’s going to go to another school. We’re looking forward to resolving this in court.”

Villacampa’s home detention will only allow him to leave for school, church or for any visits to his doctor or attorney.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.