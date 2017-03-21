Teen busted with marijuana, beer en route to Florida for spring break

DESTIN, Fla. (WSVN) — A 19-year-old college student had his spring break plans ruined when police in north Florida caught him speeding, with marijuana and several cases of beer in his truck.

Fox 30 reports that Alden Whiteside, a student at the University of Alabama, was stopped by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s department for driving recklessly on I-10 as he headed toward the panhandle beach town of Destin.

In Whiteside’s truck, deputies found seven 30-pack cases of Natural Light beer, as well as marijuana in the center console. Police said the teen was also carrying a fake driver’s license.

“If you’re only 19 years old and heading to Spring Break in Destin with seven 30 pack cases of beer in your truck, marijuana in the center console, and an altered drivers license to make your age 24, you probably don’t want to be speeding and driving recklessly on Interstate 10,” the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “Going to jail.”

Whiteside was charged with possession of marijuana, and possession of alcohol by someone under the age of 21.

