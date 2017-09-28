Teen attacked by stranger with pool cue in Davie clubhouse

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen said he was minding his own business in his neighborhood clubhouse when he was suddenly attacked by a stranger.

Seventeen-year-old Jason Colmenares was with his friend at the Toscana Apartment complex clubhouse off of Davie Road when the offender struck him.

Davie Police released surveillance video that showed the attacker playing pool with an older man before suddenly walking over the Colmenares and hitting him with the pool cue.

Colmenares said he didn’t know who that man was and had never seen him before. The victim said when the attacker walked away, he said, “You know what you did to my sister.”

“He was trying to hit me more than one time,” Colmenares said. “He first came, and he hit me, and my friend tried to stop him, but I don’t remember exactly what happened because it was happening from my back. I tried to cover my head, and that was all.”

The 17-year-old said he doesn’t know why this happened.

The subject walked out with his friend shortly after.

The victim had to have several staples put in his skull due to the impact but said he will be OK.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

