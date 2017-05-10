Teen arrested in connection to Miami mugging

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police arrested a teenager in connection with an attack on a woman in March.

Police said 15-year-old Joshua Ismael Campos walked into the City of Miami Central Station and turned himself in, Wednesday.

Twenty-year-old Erica Jamison from Minnesota was working at the youth fair near North Miami Avenue and 34th Street when police said she went out to smoke a cigarette.

That’s when police said she was mugged for her phone and shot in the leg.

