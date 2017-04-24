Teen arrested for threats, bringing knife to Palmetto Bay school

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a 17-year-old student who brought a knife to his high school campus on Monday.

A parent anonymously called Miami-Dade Police, saying their child told them that there would be a shooting at Palmer Trinity School in Palmetto Bay. The parent identified the suspect as Daniel Villacampa, and also named a student who was a possible target.

That’s when Palmetto Bay Police responded to the school and interviewed the students. The targeted student and witnesses told police Villacampa threatened to kill him via text message.

Police found a four-inch pocket knife on Villacampa, who reportedly told officers that he carries the knife all the time.

He was then arrested for making threats and possession of a weapon.

