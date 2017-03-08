Teen arrested for robbing home, shooting at mailman

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a teenager, Wednesday, accused of robbing a home and shooting at a mailman, last week.

Jacoby Myrick and another man allegedly robbed a home, near Southwest 93rd Avenue and 90th Street, police said, then shot at a mail carrier who had pulled up behind them on his route. The shooting happened last Thursday.

The mailman wasn’t hurt.

Myrick, 18, has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, armed burglary and armed grand theft, among other charges.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus