Teen arrested for robbing home, shooting at mailman

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a teenager, Wednesday, accused of robbing a home and shooting at a mailman, last week.

Jacoby Myrick and another man allegedly robbed a home, near Southwest 93rd Avenue and 90th Street, police said, then shot at a mail carrier who had pulled up behind them on his route. The shooting happened last Thursday.

The mailman wasn’t hurt.

Myrick, 18, has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, armed burglary and armed grand theft, among other charges.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.