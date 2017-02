MIAMI (WSVN) - One of four teens accused of bringing a gun to Miami Norland Senior High appeared in court on Thursday.

Police arrested him and three other students after officers found a gun in a car parked on the school’s Miami Gardens campus.

A judge found probable cause to charge all four students.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 28.

