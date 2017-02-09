Teen allegedly involved in armed robbery, chase pleads guilty

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen accused of leading police on a chase took a plea deal.

Seventeen-year-old Amos Leclerc faced a judge in court Thursday and pleaded guilty on charges of armed robbery and fleeing police.

According to prosecutors, Leclerc and three other teens led Hialeah Police on a chase on Jan. 10.

Police shot and injured one of the teens after he ran from the vehicle.

Officials said the suspects are connected to an armed robbery at a Miami Lakes CVS pharmacy.

