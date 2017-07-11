Teen accused of throwing woman into pool strikes plea deal

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teenager who violently threw a woman into a pool struck a plea deal, Tuesday.

Sixteen-year-old Leon Balfour was sentenced to probation on the condition he completes 200 hours of community service and pay the victim restitution.

Cameras captured Balfour picking up 68-year-old Nancy James and tossing her into a community pool during a chaotic party in North Lauderdale back in May.

James, a member of the neighborhood’s association, had gone to the party to request that partygoers turn down the music. She suffered a large bruise to her arm.

