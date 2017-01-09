Teen accused of robbing Miami Shores mayor takes plea deal

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenager accused of robbing the mayor of Miami Shores took a plea deal.

One of the teens involved, 17-year-old Fred Allen, faced a juvenile judge, Monday morning, after taking part in the robbery of Miami Shores Mayor Alice Burch in November.

Allen took a plea deal and got two years of probation. His disposition hearing will be on Jan. 26.

Burch was robbed at gunpoint on Nov. 8 after stopping to get coffee, near Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast 95th Avenue.

The two armed teens grabbed her purse before taking off. Burch chased down the suspects, eventually helping police catch and arrest them.

The second accused robber, 17-year-old Jahkeen Walker, appeared in court, just a few weeks after the incident.

His charges were dropped.

