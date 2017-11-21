Teen accused of raping woman faces judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After parents were outraged when he was allowed to go back to school, a teen who stands accused of raping a woman will go before a judge.

Gibson Sylvain made a courtroom appearance Tuesday, where a judge will decide whether or not he will continue going to school.

Sylvain is accused of raping a woman behind a bus stop in Coconut Creek. His case began to get a lot of attention when judge William Haury ruled that he could attend Monarch High School while out on house arrest.

Many parents were concerned for their children’s safety, and prosecutors argued that they should put Sylvain behind bars and that he is linked to the rape with DNA.

In Tuesday’s court appearance, prosecutors reiterated their request to lock up Sylvain and also said they may add additional charges.

A decision on whether or not Sylvain will be allowed to continue going to school is expected to be made by early Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.